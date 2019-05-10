Home

Di PRIMA, Anna C. Of Ashland, formerly of West Newton, May 4th. Cherished daughter of the late Calogero and Lucia (Bruno) Di Prima. Dear sister of Mary Romano and her late husband Frank, Carmella Gilardi and her late husband Michael, Gerald Di Prima and his late partner Mary Manning, and the late Santo Di Prima and his surviving wife Priscilla, Joseph Di Prima and his wife Helen, Philip Di Prima and his wife Eleanor, and Phyllis Di Prima. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
