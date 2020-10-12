FERRARA, Anna C. Age 91, of the North End, passed away peacefully with her loving and devoted family by her side. She was born in Boston, a daughter of the late Antonio and Emanuela (Sordillo) D'Amore. She was a communicant of St. Leonard Church and worked as a crossing guard for the City of Boston. She was a charter member of Filene's Basement and enjoyed their Christmas in July. Anna loved to bake and was a master at sewing. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Pasquale Ferrara. They were married a week shy of their 66th anniversary. Anna is survived by her son Joseph Ferrara and his wife Paola of Stoneham, her daughter Maria DiStefano and her husband Anthony of Medford, and four treasured grandchildren, Gina and Carla Distefano and Valentina and Christian Ferrara. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 15th at 10:30AM in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, followed by Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett. A Calling Hour at St. Leonard Church will precede the Funeral Mass from 9:30AM until 10:30AM. If you would like to join in procession to the church, please arrive at J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel at 9:15AM. J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, MA 02109 has been entrusted with her arrangements. For more information, to leave an online condolence or to view Anna's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit