1/1
ANNA C. FERRARA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERRARA, Anna C. Age 91, of the North End, passed away peacefully with her loving and devoted family by her side. She was born in Boston, a daughter of the late Antonio and Emanuela (Sordillo) D'Amore. She was a communicant of St. Leonard Church and worked as a crossing guard for the City of Boston. She was a charter member of Filene's Basement and enjoyed their Christmas in July. Anna loved to bake and was a master at sewing. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Pasquale Ferrara. They were married a week shy of their 66th anniversary. Anna is survived by her son Joseph Ferrara and his wife Paola of Stoneham, her daughter Maria DiStefano and her husband Anthony of Medford, and four treasured grandchildren, Gina and Carla Distefano and Valentina and Christian Ferrara. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 15th at 10:30AM in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, followed by Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett. A Calling Hour at St. Leonard Church will precede the Funeral Mass from 9:30AM until 10:30AM. If you would like to join in procession to the church, please arrive at J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel at 9:15AM. J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, MA 02109 has been entrusted with her arrangements. For more information, to leave an online condolence or to view Anna's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit

www.watermanboston.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Leonard Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral
09:15 AM
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Liturgy
10:30 AM
St. Leonard Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
6175364110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved