Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
ANNA C. (OCCHIETTI) FONTECCHIO

FONTECCHIO, Anna C. (Occhietti) Lifetime Newton resident, Aug. 4, 2019. Beloved wife for 61 years to John L. Fontecchio. Devoted mother of Dennis J. Fontecchio and his partner Voula Quattrocchi, Robert A. Fontecchio and his longtime, devoted caretaker Kathy Doyle, Jon Fontecchio and the late Steven N. Fontecchio. Loving grandmother to 3: Anthony R. Fontecchio and his wife Phylicia and Cole R. and Ella N. Fontecchio. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Domenica D'Alfonso and her nephew Rino D'Alfonso and niece Anna Nicastro. Visiting Hours Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 4-8pm in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, and again Wednesday morning at 9:30am before proceeding to Sacred Heart Church, 1317 Centre St., Newton Centre, for a 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019
