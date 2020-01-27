Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:45 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main Street
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
ANNA C. (PESCATORE) SANTORELLI


1920 - 2020
ANNA C. (PESCATORE) SANTORELLI Obituary
SANTORELLI, Anna C. (Pescatore) Of Melrose, formerly of Somerville, Stoneham and Florida. January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred J. Santorelli. Cherished mother of Rosalie DiNapoli (Arthur) of Wakefield, Robert T. Santorelli (Frances Murphy) of Plymouth, John M. Santorelli (Lucille DiPietro Santorelli) of Hoschton, GA, Teresa Pagliuca of Natick and Ann Marie Santorelli of Melrose; devoted grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Louis, Nichola, Attilio, Ralph, John and James Pescatore; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Anna's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Thursday, January 30th, 4 - 7 p.m. and again on Friday at 9:45 a.m. before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main Street, Wakefield where her Funeral Mass will celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Memorials in her name may be made to Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.robinsonfuneralhome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
