ANNA CAMPO

CAMPO, Anna Of Arlington, October 12, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Domenica (Paratore) and Antonio Campo. Beloved sister of the late Lena Russo and Vincenzina Montague. Loving aunt of Jean Scescke and her husband, Stephen, of NH, Cheryl Whalen of Medford, Anna Toland of NH and Anthony Montague of Norwood. Great-aunt of Nicole Scescke, Stephen Scescke and his wife, Angela, Carla Toland and Tristan Whalen. Great-great-aunt of Caroline and George. Further survived by many loving cousins and friends. The Campo family would also like to thank the Park Ave. Nursing Center caretakers for their wonderful treatment of Anna while she was a resident there. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, Friday, October 16th at 11:30 AM. Please go directly to church. Services will conclude with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com