1/1
ANNA CAMPO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPO, Anna Of Arlington, October 12, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Domenica (Paratore) and Antonio Campo. Beloved sister of the late Lena Russo and Vincenzina Montague. Loving aunt of Jean Scescke and her husband, Stephen, of NH, Cheryl Whalen of Medford, Anna Toland of NH and Anthony Montague of Norwood. Great-aunt of Nicole Scescke, Stephen Scescke and his wife, Angela, Carla Toland and Tristan Whalen. Great-great-aunt of Caroline and George. Further survived by many loving cousins and friends. The Campo family would also like to thank the Park Ave. Nursing Center caretakers for their wonderful treatment of Anna while she was a resident there. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, Friday, October 16th at 11:30 AM. Please go directly to church. Services will conclude with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved