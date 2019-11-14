|
CATALDO, Anna (Graceffa) Longtime resident of West Roxbury and West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on November 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Cataldo. Loving mother of Paul Cataldo and his wife Cindy of Middleboro, Elissa McCarthy of West Roxbury, Anna Moore and her late husband Gerard of Norwell and the late Maryanne Cataldo. Devoted grandmother of Elissa, Maxie and Rose Cataldo, William and Kristen McCarthy and Alison and Siobhan Moore. Anna's most cherished moments were spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Gianna Forget and Stella Cevoli. Sister of Capt. Joseph Graceffa (Ret.) of Chula Vista, CA, Gloria Ratti of Quincy, MA, the late Philip, Anthony, Louis, Angelo Graceffa, Maria LaGrega, Rose Callinan and Suzanne Moussalli. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Sunday, November 17th from 2-5pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, November 18th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019