ANNA D. (DEPAULA) SPADA
SPADA, Anna D. (DePaula) 92 years of age, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Anastasia) DePaula. Beloved wife of the late John B. Spada. Loving mother of John A. Spada and his wife Nancy M. of Peabody, and the late Marianne Spada. Adored grandmother of Stephen Spada and David Moore and his wife Miranda. Great-grandmother of Joshua. Caring sister of Carmen DePaula of FL, and the late Josephine Galbo. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will gather in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Wednesday, September 9th from 10AM to 11AM, followed by a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Roslindale. In accordance with state and CDC federal guidelines, masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be practiced. For online guestbook and directions, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com

Vazza Funeral Home

781-284-1127

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
SEP
9
Interment
St. Michael Cemetery
