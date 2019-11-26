|
DiBONA, Anna Born in San Donato Val di Comino, Italy, longtime Brighton resident, age 89, Nov. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donato DiBona. Devoted mother of Anthony DiBona and wife Maureen of Millis and Paula Mazzotta and husband Domenic of Norwood. Loving grandmother of Alyssa, Joseph, Lauren, Sabrina and Olivia. Dear sister of Elio DiBona of Newton and the late Gino DiBona and Pompea Sacchetti. Sister-in-law of Rose DiBona of Newton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Friday, Nov. 29 in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON from 4-8pm and again Saturday morning at 9:30am before proceeding to St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton for a 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019