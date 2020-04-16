Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNA "JOSEPHINE" (CONROY) DILLON

ANNA "JOSEPHINE" (CONROY) DILLON Obituary
DILLON, Anna (Conroy) "Josephine" Also lovingly known as "Dody", of Dorchester, formerly of Calla, Co. Galway, Ireland passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Dillon for 34 years. Loving daughter of the late Martin and Mary Conroy (King). Dear sister of the late Teresa O'Connor, Chris Conroy and Ena Conroy. Loving aunt of eight nieces and nephews. Cherished stepmother of five stepsons and one stepdaughter. Also survived by several great-nephews, great-nieces, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. Josephine was truly loved by her many dear friends as she was known by all for her selflessness, kindness and generosity. Due to the current health crisis, services will remain private. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mark's Church in Dorchester at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Mark's Catholic Church, 1725 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02124. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020
