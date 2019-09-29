|
DIMINICO, Anna (Agostino) Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, September 26. Beloved mother of the late Anthony R. Devoted and proud grandmother of Jennifer Mason & her husband Brad of Billerica. Great-grandmother of Shelby & Griffin. Sister of Susan Strazzere of Woburn, Jenny Palange of Millis and the late Nicholas Augostino. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt., 128/95 Woburn side), on Saturday, October 5, from Noon-1:30 p.m. Concluding with Funeral Services at 1:30 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. For directions, obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019