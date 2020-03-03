Boston Globe Obituaries
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
43 Holton St
Allston, MA
ANNA E. LEWDANSKY


1930 - 2020
LEWDANSKY, Anna E. Of Brighton, March 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Frank & Eva (Unites) Lewdansky. Dear sister of the late Frank and Joseph Lewdansky. Aunt of Linda Roche of Francistown, NH. Cousin of Carol Champagne of Dracut, MA. Anna was a longtime teacher in the City of Boston. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, March 6th from 10:30 to 11:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton St., Allston at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
