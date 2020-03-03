|
LEWDANSKY, Anna E. Of Brighton, March 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Frank & Eva (Unites) Lewdansky. Dear sister of the late Frank and Joseph Lewdansky. Aunt of Linda Roche of Francistown, NH. Cousin of Carol Champagne of Dracut, MA. Anna was a longtime teacher in the City of Boston. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, March 6th from 10:30 to 11:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton St., Allston at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
