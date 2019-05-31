Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
ANNA E. MORAN

ANNA E. MORAN Obituary
MORAN, Anna E. Of Somerville, April 29, 2019. Beloved Daughter of the late George and Sarah Moran. Sister of Daniel Moran and the late George Moran, Jr. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning, June 5, at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church (Union Sq.), Somerville, at 11:00am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Wednesday morning at the Funeral Home, 8:30-10:30am. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
