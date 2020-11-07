1/1
ANNA F. (MONTELLA) ROSSI
ROSSI, Anna F. (Montella) Of Norwood, formerly of Cranston, RI, passed away on November 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Rossi. Daughter of the late Mariano and Mary (Gemma) Montella. Devoted and loving mother of Anthony Rossi and his wife Melinda of Norwood, Linda A. McRae and her husband Kenneth of Norwood, Carol A. Santilli and her husband Mario of Cranston, RI, Lori A. Anello and her husband Joseph of Walpole, Maria A. Gorman and her husband Jack of Norwood and Lisa M. DeFlaminis and her husband Marc of Wrentham. Sister of the Late Dr. Frank A. Montella and her late twin sister Lucy J. Cunetta. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 2 nieces and her bingo family. Anna loved to play bingo and she enjoyed her family and grandchildren. She also loved going out with her RI friends to dinner. She will be greatly missed by all. The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurses Assoc. of Walpole for all the care they provided to Anna. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 4-7pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. A private family burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.stjude.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

www.kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
