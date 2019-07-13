|
ALIBERTI, Anna G. Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on July 12th, at the age of 90. Loving daughter of the late Mary and John Aliberti. Devoted sister of Vincent Aliberti of Danvers, and Rose Giglio of Quincy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning at 9:30. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11 a.m. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook please visit
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019