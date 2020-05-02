|
CIARCIA, Anna G. (DeAngelis) Of Winthrop, April 30, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Manuel Ciarcia. Loving mother of Judith Buono and her husband George Sennott of Winthrop and the late Michael Ciarcia and his wife Deborah Novak of Florida. Dear sister of the late Angelo DeAngelis, Michael DeAngelis and Rosemarie Guerra. Cherished grandmother of Kimberlie Rogers and her husband Stephen and Jeffrey Buono and his wife Jennifer. Great-grandmother of Rebecca, Stephen and Jennifer Rogers and Tyler and Lylah Buono. Services and interment in Winthrop Cemetery are private. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the funeral home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook. We do apologize for any inconvenience. Memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020