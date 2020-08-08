Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNA GABRIELLE QUINLIVAN

ANNA GABRIELLE QUINLIVAN Obituary
QUINLIVAN, Anna Gabrielle Age 16, of Hingham, July 31, of cardiac arrest. Beloved daughter of Mark and Julie (Marcus) Quinlivan, adored little sister and best friend of Elisabeth Quinlivan. Cherished granddaughter of Myles and Susan Marcus of Hingham (formerly of Brewster), and John and Celeste Quinlivan of Burlingame, CA. Treasured niece of Jon Marcus of Boston, Anthony and Yoshiko Quinlivan of CA, David and Van Ton-Quinlivan of CA, and Steven and Kathleen Quinlivan of IL. Source of fun and laughter for many loving cousins. Services are private; the community will be invited to celebrate Anna when larger gatherings are allowed. Access to the arts shaped Anna's life and inspired her passions: she was a gifted photographer and planned a career in theater tech on Broadway. Hingham Civic Music Theatre has kindly established the Anna Gabrielle Quinlivan Scholarship for Hingham High School students involved in the tech side of theater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HCMT, c/o Joel Leonard, 14 Brewster Rd., Hingham, MA 02043 (please note that your donation is for the Anna Quinlivan Scholarship), or an educational arts organization of your choice. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
