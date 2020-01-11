Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNA (MANCINI) HILL

ANNA (MANCINI) HILL Obituary
HILL, Anna (Mancini) Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown, Jan. 9th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Phillip Hill and mother of the late Francis X. "Frank" Hill.

Anna is survived by her devoted and loving children, Catherine Hill of Waltham; Michael Hill and his wife Lisa of Tewksbury; Daniel P. Hill, Jr. of Kona, Hawaii; and Kenneth Hill of Huntington Beach, California, her cherished grandchildren, Timothy, Stephen, Bryan, James, Theresa, Jason, MaKenna, Keegan, and her adoring great-grandchildren, Tristen, Gianni, and Natalie; her dear siblings, Rose Falvay of Brighton; Richard "Butch" Mancini of Falmouth; Anthony Mancini of Falmouth; Dottie Casella of Bourne; and the late Nicholas Mancini, Nora Noe, Viola Daniels, and Peter Mancini. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services from the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Thursday, at 9:00 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Anna's Life at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Rd., Waltham, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, from 3-7 p.m. Parking attendants on duty.

Flowers are appreciated, or expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook, & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
