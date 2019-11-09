|
NOSKA, Anna I. (Marshall) 91 years of age. Lifelong Charlestown resident. November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Noska Jr. Devoted mother of John Noska & wife Kathleen, Michael Noska & late wife Susan, Robert Noska & wife Heather, Ann Cullity, Claire Short & husband Michael, Janet Scanlan & husband Joe. Loving Nana to 20 grandchildren & 21 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Alfred Marshall & the late Edward Marshall. Good friends of the late Hannah & Thomas "Dicka" DeRosa. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Anna's Funeral on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown at 11 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours on Tuesday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Anna's name to St. Francis De Sales Church Building Fund, 303 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions, & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019