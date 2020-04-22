|
|
MAZZONE, Anna J. (Napolitana) Of Waltham, April 20, 2020. Mother of Anna F. Curry (Robert) of Waltham, and Peter R. Mazzone of Plymouth; her grandchildren, Robin David (Joshua), Anna Curry, Landon and Ava Mazzone; her great-grandchildren, Madison Jackson and Sydney Jackson; sister of the late Anne Ruel, Grayce Palazzo, John Napolitana, Mildred Rumore, and Rose Subrizio. Also leaves many nieces, nephews, and their families. Anna's family will gather privately for a committal service at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. A date and time for a Memorial Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, online tribute, and guest register please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020