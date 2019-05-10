|
BERNER, Anna Josephine Louise (Tryder) Of Andover, May 8, 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Norman E. Berner. Loving mother of sons, Norman E. Berner, Jr., Stephen X. Berner and his wife Maria and her daughter, Lisa Layman and her husband Rob, all of Andover; loving sister of Robert C. Tryder of Reading, the late Dorothy, William, John, Mildred, James, Evelyn, and Irene; loving grandmother of Matthew (19), Abigail (17), Andrew (16) and Patrick Layman (14) and Jacqueline Berner (13); many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:30 AM, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Augustine's Church, 43 Essex St., Andover. Calling Hours on Tuesday, May 14 from 4 to 8 PM. Burial in Wood End Cemetery in Reading. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the . Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2019