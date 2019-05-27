DELMARSH, Anna L. "Ann" Age 78, a longtime resident of Middleton, died Saturday, May 25 at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill after a long battle with COPD. She was born in Utica, NY on December 31, 1940, a daughter of the late Guy and Agatha (Drake) Delmarsh.



Ms. Delmarsh grew up in Inlet, NY and graduated from Webb County High School in Old Forge, NY in 1958. A few years after graduation, she settled in the Boston area. She accepted a position with Epoxy Technology, Inc. when it was a start-up company in Watertown and became Vice President of Sales and Marketing when the company grew and moved to Billerica. After 39 years of dedicated service, she retired in 1999. After retirement, Ann was a volunteer with North Shore Hospice and later served on Middleton's Conservation Commission for many years. She was an avid reader, loved to dance and enjoyed good food, traveling and boating.



Ms. Delmarsh is survived by her partner Jayne M. Alfano of Middleton, her nephew Roger Smith and his wife Jaculine and their children Taylor, Carson & Colin of Utica, NY, her niece Tracey Barrios and her son Rafe Reinstein of Katonah, NY, and her beloved dog Littleguy. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Guy, Donald and Eri Delmarsh and her sister Kathryn D. Smith.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on Sunday, June 9 from 1-4pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970 or to High Pointe Hospice, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830.



mcdonaldfs.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019