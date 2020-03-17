Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNA L. KAZAR


1944 - 2020
ANNA L. KAZAR Obituary
KAZAR, Anna L. March 15, 2020 of East Falmouth, formerly of Roslindale. Beloved sister and best friend of Janice M. Kazar of Falmouth. Daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Samuel) Kazar. Survived by cousins and friends and her beloved feline friends, Scooter and Shayna. Anna loved birds and flowers. Recently she retired and was a longtime employee of the Boston City Election Department. Services will be private. Donations in Anna's memory may be made to; People for Cats, PO Box 422, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or [email protected] For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020
