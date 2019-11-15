Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ANNA L. (RAFFAELO) NEVILLE

ANNA L. (RAFFAELO) NEVILLE Obituary
NEVILLE, Anna L. (Raffaelo) Suddenly, on Nov. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Neville of Bedford. Loving mother of Cheryl Bean and her life partner Joey Caradonna; and Leslie Neville of Foster City, CA. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Michelle Neville of Foster City, CA. Loving sister-in-law of Barbara Raucci; auntie of Godchildren Robert and Domenic Raffaelo, and Andrea Raucci. Special Aunt of many nieces & nephews. Dear daughter of the late Nicholas and Adeline Raffaelo; devoted sister of the late Domenic Raffaelo. Visiting Hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 The Great Road, BEDFORD, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, 4pm to 6pm. Interment in Shawsheen Cemetery. More info and directions:

shawsheenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
