VISCO, Anna L. Of Winthrop, December 24, 2019. She was 91 years old. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (Pascarella) Visco. Dear sister of Carmella M. "Ella" Austin, Anthony H. Visco and the late Louis J. Visco, all of Winthrop. Loving aunt of Mary E. Ham and her husband Jeffrey of Wenham, William J. Austin, III and his wife Allison of Salem, MA, Joseph T. Austin and his wife Teresa of San Diego, CA, and Linda A. Austin of Winthrop. Also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tues., December 31, at 9AM, followed by a funeral Mass to be held in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Services will conclude with burial in the Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8PM. Prior to her retirement, Anna was employed by various banking institutions as a bookkeeper. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019