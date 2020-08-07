|
|
MORAN, Anna Lucille (DeSantis) Age 88, of Hanover, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Boston on December 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Saraceno) DeSantis. She was the devoted wife of 57 years to Arthur J. Moran. Anna loved to oil paint, read, going to church and singing in the choir. Most of all, she loved her family. Loving mother of Charles Moran and his wife Cheryl of Pembroke, JoAnn Wales of Hanson, Walter Moran and his wife Theresa of Hanover, Louis Moran and his wife Riza of Plymouth, Maria DeLuca and her husband Joseph of Whitman, Teresa Moran of Hanover and her companion John Burgess, Christine Moeller of Hanover, Jean McKenna of Shirley and her companion Mark Witherell. She was the cherished grandmother of Nicole, Ryan, and Jacob Moran, Donald Wales, Julia Moran, Rosaleah Farrell, Anna Maria and James Moran, John, Maresa, Diana, and Olivia DeLuca, Joshua Moeller, Jamie, Heather and Luke McKenna and great-grandmother of Rayden Read and Lila Halloran. She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours will be at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., HANOVER on Wednesday, August 12th from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13th at 10 AM at St. Mary's of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. (Rt. 139), Hanover. Burial to follow at MA National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:45 PM. For directions and to sign Anna's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020