Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
(781) 878-0920
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA MORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA LUCILLE (DESANTIS) MORAN


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA LUCILLE (DESANTIS) MORAN Obituary
MORAN, Anna Lucille (DeSantis) Age 88, of Hanover, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Boston on December 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Saraceno) DeSantis. She was the devoted wife of 57 years to Arthur J. Moran. Anna loved to oil paint, read, going to church and singing in the choir. Most of all, she loved her family. Loving mother of Charles Moran and his wife Cheryl of Pembroke, JoAnn Wales of Hanson, Walter Moran and his wife Theresa of Hanover, Louis Moran and his wife Riza of Plymouth, Maria DeLuca and her husband Joseph of Whitman, Teresa Moran of Hanover and her companion John Burgess, Christine Moeller of Hanover, Jean McKenna of Shirley and her companion Mark Witherell. She was the cherished grandmother of Nicole, Ryan, and Jacob Moran, Donald Wales, Julia Moran, Rosaleah Farrell, Anna Maria and James Moran, John, Maresa, Diana, and Olivia DeLuca, Joshua Moeller, Jamie, Heather and Luke McKenna and great-grandmother of Rayden Read and Lila Halloran. She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours will be at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., HANOVER on Wednesday, August 12th from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13th at 10 AM at St. Mary's of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. (Rt. 139), Hanover. Burial to follow at MA National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:45 PM. For directions and to sign Anna's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -