1/
ANNA M. (CRIFO) BOC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOC, Anna M. (Crifo) Age 92, entered into eternal life on December 3, 2020. Anna was born and raised in South Boston and lived in Dorchester for many years before moving to Carver. Devoted wife of the late Anthony T. Boc. Beloved sister of the late Louis, Angelo, Salvatore and Joseph Crifo, Frances McKinnon, and Rose Caltado. She is survived by 17 nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., WEYMOUTH, on Wednesday, December 9, at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours on Tuesday from 6-8 PM. Please have a face mask. Social distancing is required. Her Mass will be broadcast online at:

www.eventbrite.com/e/wednesday-december-9-2020-funeral-mass-for-anna-boc-

www.youtube.com/channel/UC_TxJ_jJw8ttSlakQ03mE7w

Burial Service in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 PM. For messages and directions, see www.clancyLucid.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Funeral
09:30 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved