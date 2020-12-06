BOC, Anna M. (Crifo) Age 92, entered into eternal life on December 3, 2020. Anna was born and raised in South Boston and lived in Dorchester for many years before moving to Carver. Devoted wife of the late Anthony T. Boc. Beloved sister of the late Louis, Angelo, Salvatore and Joseph Crifo, Frances McKinnon, and Rose Caltado. She is survived by 17 nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., WEYMOUTH, on Wednesday, December 9, at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours on Tuesday from 6-8 PM. Please have a face mask. Social distancing is required. Her Mass will be broadcast online at: www.eventbrite.com/e/wednesday-december-9-2020-funeral-mass-for-anna-boc- www.youtube.com/channel/UC_TxJ_jJw8ttSlakQ03mE7w
Burial Service in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 PM. For messages and directions, see www.clancyLucid.com