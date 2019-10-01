|
|
BONVIE, Anna M. (Smith) Of Medford, formerly of Cambridge, September 30th. Beloved wife of the late Russell J. Bonvie. Mother of Russell J. Bonvie of Myrtle Beach, SC, Karen A. Dudley and her husband Robert of Medford, Robert J. Bonvie and his wife Jeannie Caruso of Somerville, Donna J. DeAngelo and her husband James of Medford and Stephen P. Bonvie of Haverhill. Grandmother of Robert, Erica, Brittany, Amanda, Tayla, Trevyn, Jimmy, Felicia and Isabella. Great-grandmother of Liam, Brayden and Brooklyn. Sister of Fred Smith of Florida, William Smith of Tewksbury, Dorothy Pacheco of Lynn, Margaret Hagerty of Derry, NH, Kathleen White of Saugus and the late Theresa Kelleher and Mary Ellen and John Smith. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anna was raised and educated in Cambridge. She worked as a crossing guard in Cambridge and as an EKG Technician at the Somerville Hospital for several years. She has been an active communicant and volunteer at Immaculate Conception Parish in Malden and formerly was very active at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Cambridge. She has also been a longtime member of the U.S. Navy Zellar Association. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Friday, October 4th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3rd from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinunferalhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019