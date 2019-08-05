|
COLEMAN, Anna M. Of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Brookline, on August 2, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Timothy G. and Mary T. (Kelleher) Coleman of Brookline and Cork City, Ireland. Devoted sister of Dennis Coleman of Brookline and the late Timothy Gerard Coleman, II and his surviving wife Karen L. Coleman. Also survived by her adored nieces and nephew, Kayleigh, Molly and Timothy, III, as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Brookline, Ireland and Las Vegas. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Friday morning, August 9th at 10:00 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Thursday, August 8 from 4-8. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna made to ., 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301 or would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019