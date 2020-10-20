DiFRANCO, Anna M. (Spinale) Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford and the West End of Boston, October 18, 2020 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Peter P. DiFranco. Devoted mother of Annemarie MacElhiney, Debra Hazelton and her husband Stephen, Peter J. DiFranco and his wife Kim and Paul DiFranco and his wife Kim. Cherished grandmother of 8. Doting great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of the late Joseph Spinale, Domenic Spinale, Frank Spinale, Josephine Lemeir, Lee Schell, Connie Marchio, Frances Bellis and Mary Ragusa. Loving daughter of the late Joseph Spinale and Rose (Bramante) Spinale. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral Service Celebrating Anna's Eternal Life will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at 10:30am in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family prior to the Service beginning at 9am. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Funeral Home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in at one time. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, please honor Anna by making donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
