|
|
FINOCCHIO, Anna M. Of East Boston, April 6, 2020, in her 97th year. Beloved daughter of the late Annagidia (DiGiovanni) and Franco Finocchio. Sister of Frank Finocchio of North Andover, formerly of Malden and the late Assunta "Sue" Finocchio, Domenica "Dimmie" Dennis, Sr. Mary Dolores SND, Irene Dalton, Anthony, Ralph and Jennie Finocchio. Anna is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. She will be buried with her sister Sue in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Due to the restrictions put in place by the CDC, Dept. of Public Health and the Archdiocese of Boston, all Services will be private. MagrathFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Anna M. FINOCCHIO
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020