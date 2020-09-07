McCUE, Anna M. (Tiano) Of Weston, formerly of Waltham, September 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter D. McCue. Mother of Frank A. McCue (Gayle) of Waltham, Janet L. McCue-Oliver (Dave) of Tampa, FL, Richard McCue (Lorraine) of Waltham and Cheryl A. Cullen (James) of Walpole. Sister of Lawrence Njus of Billerica, Doris Muirhead of Middleboro and the late Roy and Frank Tiano. Also survived by eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchilden, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Anna's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, September 11th from 4 to 8 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com