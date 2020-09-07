1/1
ANNA M. (TIANO) MCCUE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCUE, Anna M. (Tiano) Of Weston, formerly of Waltham, September 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter D. McCue. Mother of Frank A. McCue (Gayle) of Waltham, Janet L. McCue-Oliver (Dave) of Tampa, FL, Richard McCue (Lorraine) of Waltham and Cheryl A. Cullen (James) of Walpole. Sister of Lawrence Njus of Billerica, Doris Muirhead of Middleboro and the late Roy and Frank Tiano. Also survived by eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchilden, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Anna's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, September 11th from 4 to 8 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved