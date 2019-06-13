|
|
SWAIN, Anna M. (Troy) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, age 60, June 12th. Loving wife of Charles Swain with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Jill Murphy & her husband Arthur of Deerfield, NH, Adam Swain & his wife Tricia of Brentwood, CA, Shane Swain of Medford, Christina Swain of Everett & the late Rose. Cherished grandmother of John, Arthur, Cade, Jacoby, Teagan, Emma, Dante, & Aria Rose Angel. Dear sister of Stephen Troy & his wife Miriam of CA, Linda Kadilak & her husband Daniel of PA, Michael Troy & his wife Crissy of FL, Marguerite D'Angelo & her husband Domenico of Everett. Also survived by many loved nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Mary's School of Winchester and sent directly to: Office, 162 Washington Street, Winchester, Massachusetts 01890. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday (meet at church) in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions, obituary & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019