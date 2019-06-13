Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA SWAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA M. (TROY) SWAIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANNA M. (TROY) SWAIN Obituary
SWAIN, Anna M. (Troy) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, age 60, June 12th. Loving wife of Charles Swain with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Jill Murphy & her husband Arthur of Deerfield, NH, Adam Swain & his wife Tricia of Brentwood, CA, Shane Swain of Medford, Christina Swain of Everett & the late Rose. Cherished grandmother of John, Arthur, Cade, Jacoby, Teagan, Emma, Dante, & Aria Rose Angel. Dear sister of Stephen Troy & his wife Miriam of CA, Linda Kadilak & her husband Daniel of PA, Michael Troy & his wife Crissy of FL, Marguerite D'Angelo & her husband Domenico of Everett. Also survived by many loved nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Mary's School of Winchester and sent directly to: Office, 162 Washington Street, Winchester, Massachusetts 01890. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday (meet at church) in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions, obituary & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now