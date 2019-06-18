|
TARANTO, Anna M. (Renzella) Of Medfield, formerly of Mansfield, and Newton, June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Angelo J. Taranto. Devoted mother of Marianne Priante and her late husband William A., Sr. of Bellingham, Jane Lomax and her husband Warry E., III of Medfield, John Taranto and his wife Joan of Burlington and the late Richard Taranto. Dear sister of Yolanda Santamaria, Katherine Cappadona and the late Mafalda Fasano. Loving grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 19. Funeral from the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., (Rte. 16), WEST NEWTON, Saturday, June 22 at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton Centre at 10AM. Visiting Hours Friday evening from 4-8PM. Interment in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Anna's memory to House at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or at give.caredimensions.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019