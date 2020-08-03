Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNA MAE MAHONEY

ANNA MAE MAHONEY Obituary
MAHONEY, Anna Mae (Cavanaugh) (MacDonald) Mother of eleven, formerly of Tewksbury, age 92 of Newton, NH, died peacefully Sunday morning, August 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter A. MacDonald who died in 1989, and the late Frank J. Mahoney, who died in 2007. Daughter of the late John and Anna (Gayer) Cavanaugh. She was mother of the late Walter B. MacDonald, the late Joseph W. MacDonald, the late John A. MacDonald, Robert A. MacDonald of Methuen, MA, Linda A. Lyons and her husband Walter F. "Fran" of Methuen, MA, Donald F. MacDonald of Wilmington, VT, the late Dennis F. MacDonald, Brian J. MacDonald of Dorchester, NH, Paul D. MacDonald of Methuen, and Paula M. Willis and her husband Joseph of Pacific Coast, CA; leaves 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and was sister of the late Eileen Wallace and the late Mary Curley. At her request funeral services are private. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. Memorials to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or www.dav.org. For e-condolences, go to: www.legacy.com. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the MacDonald-Mahoney families. See: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
