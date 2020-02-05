|
ROSSI, Anna Mae (Cronin) Of Chelsea, formerly of Winthrop, February 3, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Anne (McNeill) Cronin. Wife of the late Edward (Doc) Rossi. Mother of Edward Rossi and his wife, Colleen McGinty, of Winthrop, Dr. Toni Rossi of Venice Beach, CA, and Joanne Rossi and her husband, Joe Sciolla, of Mesa, AZ. Grandmother (Nana) of Edward (Ed) Rossi and his wife Alyona of Winthrop, Theodore (Ted) Rossi of East Boston, Matthew Rossi Aronson and his wife Courtney of Chicago, IL, Luke Rossi Aronson and Sam Rossi Aronson of Venice Beach, CA. Brett Rossi McCampbell and his wife Anna Kissell of Manhattan Beach, CA and Jake Rossi McCampbell of Los Angeles, CA. Great-grandmother (Nana) of Nikita and Phillip Rossi. Sister of the late William Cronin, Catherine (Babe) Coyne, and Veronica (Vera) Butt. Cousin of the late William Cronin and Kay Agnew. Very special friend of Joni Hardwick Maliszewski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cohen Levine Florence Estates Activities Fund, 201 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020