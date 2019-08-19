Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA TAMBURENO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA MARIA TAMBURENO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA MARIA TAMBURENO Obituary
TAMBURENO, Anna Maria Lifelong resident of Watertown, August 17, 2019. Age 73. Loving daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Anne (Papalia) Tambureno. Sister of Marie Shaughnessy of CO and Joan Masconi of Rome, Italy. Also loved by nieces & nephews. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 8 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, at 9 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 3-5 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Anna Maria TAMBURENO
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now