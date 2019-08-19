|
TAMBURENO, Anna Maria Lifelong resident of Watertown, August 17, 2019. Age 73. Loving daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Anne (Papalia) Tambureno. Sister of Marie Shaughnessy of CO and Joan Masconi of Rome, Italy. Also loved by nieces & nephews. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 8 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, at 9 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 3-5 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019