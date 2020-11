TRIOLO, Anna Maria (Long) Of Everett, passed away on Sat., Nov 21st. She was 72. Daughter of the late Ralph, Sr. and Maria (DelVecchio) Long. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore Triolo for 51 years. She was the devoted mother of Maria, Patricia, Lorraine, Gina, and Elizabeth. Loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 2. Visiting Hours: Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, MELROSE, on Fri., Nov. 27th from 3-5 pm.