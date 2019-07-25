|
HUSTUS, Anna Marie (Cady) Of Waltham. July 24, 2019. Age 66. Beloved wife of the late David T. Hustus. Devoted mother of Kara Ann Hustus of North Charleston, SC and Taryn Skye Helsmoortel & her husband Robert of Watertown. Loving daughter of Anna Marie Cady of Weymouth & the late Walter Michael Cady, Jr. Dear sister of Beatrice Perry, Coreen Barese, Walter Michael Cady, III, Kelley Cady, & the late Kathleen Ploof & Joseph Sean Cady. Loving grandmother of James Brothers, Nathaniel & Isaiah Etienne, Sean Russ, & Gabrielle Patterson. Caring great-grandmother of Luke Parker. A private interment will be held at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Retired letter carrier, USPS. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019