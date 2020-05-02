|
PANO, Anna "Annie" Of South Boston, April 30, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved daughter of the late George and Maro (Costa) Pano. Cherished sister of the late Andrew Pano, Hope Pano, Helen Dhimitri, Michael Pano all of South Boston, Margaret Pando, Joseph Paskal and their spouses. Loving aunt of George Pano, Ellen Dobbyn, Debra McEvoy, Charles Dhimitri, Michael Pano, Mark Pano and the late Paul Pando, Joseph Pano and Andrea Linehan. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. Former longtime employee of Pobers in South Boston. Parishioner of Saint George's Albanian Orthodox Church. Former resident at E & Bowen, and most recently of Marian Manor. All Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Annie's name to South Boston Boys and Girls Club at 230 W. 6th Street, South Boston, MA. 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home
South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020