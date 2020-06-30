|
|
BLAIR, Anna Patricia (Pepe) Passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of the Late Kenneth P. Blair, Sr. Devoted, loving and amazing mother of the Late Kenneth P. Blair, Jr., Vincent, Janet, Lee-Ann and Edward Blair of East Boston, Joseph and his wife Sally Blair of Lincoln, MA. Adored and proud grandmother of nine grandchildren, Kristina (Blair) and her husband Andrew Howard of Washington, DC, Casey (Blair) and her husband Dave Hunt of LondonDerry, NH, Robert G. Vitale, Jr. of Peabody, MA, Olivia (Danielle) Fernandez of East Boston, Matthew, Thomas, Andrew, Joan, and Emma of Lincoln, MA and two great-grandchildren, Cody and Mackenzie Hunt of LondonDerry, NH, also the Late Linda Bohnicky of Maynard, MA. Anna was born on July 26, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of East Boston. She was the cherished daughter of the late Joseph A. Pepe, Sr. and Pasqualina (Grieco) Pepe of East Boston, originally from Bonito Avellino, Italy. Anna was the cherished sister to the late Alexander (Sonny) Pepe and his late wife Pam of Marstons Mills, Cape Cod, MA, Gilda (Pepe) Morgan and her late husband Jack of Moreno Valley, CA, Anthony and his wife Fran of Punta Gorda, FL and Joseph Pepe, Jr. and his wife Marie of East Boston. Anna was loved and adored by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was a stay-at-home mother with a huge heart and bright smile, who devoted everything to her loving family. For those who had the pleasure of meeting and knowing her, made friendships that lasted a lifetime. We lost a remarkable woman full of life, courage and determination with such style, elegance and a personality that lit up a room. Anna was the family's matriarch, historian and storyteller. Her talents were endless. She will be missed, loved and remembered by all. Our tears were no match for the cheers in heaven. Funeral Services for the family were held on Wednesday, June 24 at Ruggiero Funeral Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON with a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church on Brooks St., East Boston. She was laid to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020