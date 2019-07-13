HALEY, Anna Prince Was born April 23, 1927, in Beverly, Massachusetts. Anna "Pansy" attended North Shore Country Day School and graduated from Radcliffe College. Pansy's years at Radcliffe were punctuated by escapades on her "Indian" motorcycles and her appreciation of theatre. Pansy attended the Art Students League of New York and Montserrat College of Art. As an artist, she was best known for her tenacity and love of life. These strengths enabled her to paint vivid depictions of nature, wildlife and the human condition. In Pansy's words "When I paint an animal portrait, I want the personality, not just the breed. When I paint a person, I want the same. I want meaning beyond identity." Throughout her lifelong studio and plein air practice, which she continued into her nineties, her work spanned two of history's great centuries resulting in a prolific body of artwork that will remain an inspiration for future generations. Pansy moved to Stowe, Vermont in the early 1950's where she owned and managed well known businesses: Three Green Doors and Sister Kates. She started a cottage industry designing woolen ski clothing as well as a business selling antiques. In 1963, Pansy moved back to the North Shore of Boston with her husband Joe Haley. Here she further refined her artistic talents and became well known among the artist community. She revived her childhood love of horses. Pansy loved to compete and was an accomplished equestrian, showing both side saddle and astride. She fox hunted in Europe and with the Myopia Hunt, earning her colors at Myopia. Pansy was a wonderful teacher and never tired of helping young people refine their techniques. She always had a barn full of horses and rode until she was 89. In addition to her love of horses, she had an enormous love of animals. Pansy was always surrounded by her cats, parrots, fish and all the outside animals who would come to her door to be fed. She cared about all of them and worked to understand them, her extended family. Sports were always an important in Pansy's life. She scuba dove with an interest in exploring the ocean floor for artifacts. She acquired an impressive collection of artifacts that were manufactured at the Paul Revere Foundry in Boston. She tended lobster pots and fished from her Boston Whaler. Pansy spent time skiing in Europe and heli-skiing in the US and Canada. She was one of a handful of women who were awarded several of the "One Million Vertical Feet" prizes. She took trips to the condominium in Utah to ski on a weekly basis. In addition to her sports, Pansy was an active gardener, bonsai sculptor and chess player. Pansy had the courage of many and a contagious verve for life. Her energy will live on in everyone she touched. Pansy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joseph W. Haley and her eleven nieces and nephews and their children. She was predeceased by her sisters Lillian Prince Margolis, and Marie (Mamie) Prince Jones and her brothers Gordon Agassiz Prince, and George Prince. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Myopia Hunt Club on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot St, BEVERLY. Contributions may be made in her name to Nevins Farm and Equine Center at www.mspca.org or Wildlife Clinic Tufts Cummings School at www.wildlife.tufts.edu Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019