Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA PETRICONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA R. (SCICHILONE) PETRICONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA R. (SCICHILONE) PETRICONE Obituary
PETRICONE, Anna R. (Scichilone) Of Waltham. April 15, 2020. Wife of the late Mario Petricone. Mother of A. Mark Petricone (Constance) of Chelmsford, Michael A. Petricone (Margie) of Framingham and Lisa M. Cook (Gary) of Northborough; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister of Michael Scichilone (Rose) of Waltham, nieces & nephews. Services are private. Anna's online tribute, complete obituary and guest register available at www.joyefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -