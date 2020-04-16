|
|
PETRICONE, Anna R. (Scichilone) Of Waltham. April 15, 2020. Wife of the late Mario Petricone. Mother of A. Mark Petricone (Constance) of Chelmsford, Michael A. Petricone (Margie) of Framingham and Lisa M. Cook (Gary) of Northborough; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister of Michael Scichilone (Rose) of Waltham, nieces & nephews. Services are private. Anna's online tribute, complete obituary and guest register available at www.joyefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020