OTERI, Anna Rose Of Everett, passed away on May 3, at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her parents James and Josephine Oteri, and her siblings John, Diego, Placido, Agatha, Mary Oteri and Rose Pulpi. Anna spent her entire life in the family's Everett home, graduating from Everett High School and working in the assessor's office at Everett City Hall until her retirement. Her greatest joy was enjoying time with her multi-generational family, whether it was at her summer home in Falmouth or at various family members' homes. Anna was a devoted parishioner of St. Anthony Church in Everett and an active participant in church life by volunteering with the CCD, a member of the Children of Mary, and other church related activities. In her quiet, unassuming way, Anna reached out and valiantly took care of her siblings and parents until their deaths and provided a steadying presence during difficult times. She is survived by her nephew John Pulpi and his wife Marlene of Melrose, her niece Josephine Pulpi Felice and her husband Patrick of Saugus, and many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Funeral Services will be private. Donations in memory of Anna can be made to All Care Hospice, 210 Market Street, Lynn, MA 01901. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020