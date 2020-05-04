Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA OTERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA ROSE OTERI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA ROSE OTERI Obituary
OTERI, Anna Rose Of Everett, passed away on May 3, at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her parents James and Josephine Oteri, and her siblings John, Diego, Placido, Agatha, Mary Oteri and Rose Pulpi. Anna spent her entire life in the family's Everett home, graduating from Everett High School and working in the assessor's office at Everett City Hall until her retirement. Her greatest joy was enjoying time with her multi-generational family, whether it was at her summer home in Falmouth or at various family members' homes. Anna was a devoted parishioner of St. Anthony Church in Everett and an active participant in church life by volunteering with the CCD, a member of the Children of Mary, and other church related activities. In her quiet, unassuming way, Anna reached out and valiantly took care of her siblings and parents until their deaths and provided a steadying presence during difficult times. She is survived by her nephew John Pulpi and his wife Marlene of Melrose, her niece Josephine Pulpi Felice and her husband Patrick of Saugus, and many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Funeral Services will be private. Donations in memory of Anna can be made to All Care Hospice, 210 Market Street, Lynn, MA 01901. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -