SIMONS, Anna (Lane) Of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 96 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph & Ethel (Kaplan) Lane. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Simons. Loving mother of Paul Simons of Stoughton and Susanne Simons of Stoughton. Dear sister of Barbara White of Milton and the late Morris Lane, Samuel Lane, Esther Gordon, Bertha Schneider and Louis Lane. Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Sunday July 14 at 12:45PM. Memorial observance at her late residence following the burial through Tuesday evening. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019