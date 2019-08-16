Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church
59 Ashley St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA SPACONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA (COLAROSSI) SPACONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA (COLAROSSI) SPACONE Obituary
SPACONE, Anna (Colarossi) Of Derry, NH and Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on August 15th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Fernando Spacone. Loving mother of Maria Ardagna and her late husband Tony of Revere, Angela Spacone and Lisa Goldstein of NH and the late Amedeo Spacone. Dear sister of Myra Salvi and Debora Tauro of East Boston. Cherished nonna of Natalia Ardagna and her spouse Theresa Gomes, Zachary and Addison Goldstein and the late Vanessa Ardagna. Loving bisnonna of Matteo Ardagna. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Procession to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., for a Funeral Mass in Celebration of Anna's Life at 11 am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now