|
|
SPACONE, Anna (Colarossi) Of Derry, NH and Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on August 15th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Fernando Spacone. Loving mother of Maria Ardagna and her late husband Tony of Revere, Angela Spacone and Lisa Goldstein of NH and the late Amedeo Spacone. Dear sister of Myra Salvi and Debora Tauro of East Boston. Cherished nonna of Natalia Ardagna and her spouse Theresa Gomes, Zachary and Addison Goldstein and the late Vanessa Ardagna. Loving bisnonna of Matteo Ardagna. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Procession to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., for a Funeral Mass in Celebration of Anna's Life at 11 am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019