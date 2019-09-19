|
TAVOLIERI, Anna (Russo) Of Brighton, Sept. 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mario A. Tavolieri, Sr. Devoted mother of Constance Semenza and her husband Paul of Wakefield, Maria Griffin and husband Jack of Amherst, NH, Mario Tavolieri, Jr. and wife Jane of Newton, and JoAnna Medugno and husband James of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Cassandra and her fiancé Nolan, Brianna and her husband Scott, Alexandra, Mario, III, Emma, Sophie, Andrea, Joseph, Patrick and Anthony and great-grandmother of Leo Curran and Charlotte Bishop. Dear sister of Guy Russo of Eugene, Oregon, and the late Nicolina Buccio and Domenic, Louis, Alexander, Michael, Joseph and Anthony Russo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lifelong member of Madonna Delle Grazie Society of the North End, Boston and Azione Cattolica, Newton. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rte. 16, NEWTON, Sunday, Sept. 22, from 3-7 PM, and again Monday morning at 9:30 AM, before proceeding to Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, for a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Anna's memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019