Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
More Obituaries for ANNA TAVOLIERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA (RUSSO) TAVOLIERI

ANNA (RUSSO) TAVOLIERI Obituary
TAVOLIERI, Anna (Russo) Of Brighton, Sept. 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mario A. Tavolieri, Sr. Devoted mother of Constance Semenza and her husband Paul of Wakefield, Maria Griffin and husband Jack of Amherst, NH, Mario Tavolieri, Jr. and wife Jane of Newton, and JoAnna Medugno and husband James of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Cassandra and her fiancé Nolan, Brianna and her husband Scott, Alexandra, Mario, III, Emma, Sophie, Andrea, Joseph, Patrick and Anthony and great-grandmother of Leo Curran and Charlotte Bishop. Dear sister of Guy Russo of Eugene, Oregon, and the late Nicolina Buccio and Domenic, Louis, Alexander, Michael, Joseph and Anthony Russo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lifelong member of Madonna Delle Grazie Society of the North End, Boston and Azione Cattolica, Newton. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rte. 16, NEWTON, Sunday, Sept. 22, from 3-7 PM, and again Monday morning at 9:30 AM, before proceeding to Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, for a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Anna's memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019
