DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:45 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Watertown, MA
View Map
TUCCINARDI, Anna "Anita" (Fragione) Of Cambridge, August 25. Beloved wife of the late Frank Tuccinardi. Loving mother of John and his wife Lisa of Wellesley, Mena Tuccinardi of Watertown, Leo and his wife Elaine of Melrose, and Lisa Tuccinardi of Cambridge. Dear Nana of Thomas Dunn, Anita Lieberman, Nicole Dischino, and Nicholas Tuccinardi. Survived by her 7 great-grandchildren, her three siblings in Italy, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Thursday morning, 7:45 with a Funeral Mass to commence at 9:00 in The Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. Entombment to follow Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: The , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
