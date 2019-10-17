Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Melrose Unitarian Universalist Church
70 West Emerson Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA FARESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA V. (CASTELLANO) FARESE


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA V. (CASTELLANO) FARESE Obituary
FARESE, Anna V. (Castellano) Of Stoneham, formerly of Burlington, Oct. 16, 2019, at age 89. Devoted mother of Janice Mann & her partner Michael Bridges of Melrose, Elaine Coughlin & her husband Jack of Tampa, FL, and Carol Farese-Viola & her husband Mark of Melrose. Loving sister Roberta Reardon of Burlington, and Rosemarie D'Angelo of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Erin Coughlin, Bridget Lopez and her husband Jay, Michael Coughlin and his wife Heather, Kevin Coughlin, Kaitlin Coughlin, Zoë Viola, and Zaden Viola. Proud great-grandmother of Clark & Reese Lopez. Former wife of Elio Farese of Sarasota, FL. Also survived by her "like" daughters, Diana Grace of Ocala, FL, and Michelle Mangano of Hopkinton, and her many special nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Anna's life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2-6pm, and for her Funeral Service at the Melrose Unitarian Universalist Church, 70 W. Emerson St., Melrose, on Monday at 10am. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now