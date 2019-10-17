|
|
FARESE, Anna V. (Castellano) Of Stoneham, formerly of Burlington, Oct. 16, 2019, at age 89. Devoted mother of Janice Mann & her partner Michael Bridges of Melrose, Elaine Coughlin & her husband Jack of Tampa, FL, and Carol Farese-Viola & her husband Mark of Melrose. Loving sister Roberta Reardon of Burlington, and Rosemarie D'Angelo of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Erin Coughlin, Bridget Lopez and her husband Jay, Michael Coughlin and his wife Heather, Kevin Coughlin, Kaitlin Coughlin, Zoë Viola, and Zaden Viola. Proud great-grandmother of Clark & Reese Lopez. Former wife of Elio Farese of Sarasota, FL. Also survived by her "like" daughters, Diana Grace of Ocala, FL, and Michelle Mangano of Hopkinton, and her many special nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Anna's life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2-6pm, and for her Funeral Service at the Melrose Unitarian Universalist Church, 70 W. Emerson St., Melrose, on Monday at 10am. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019