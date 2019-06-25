|
|
PARFENUK, Anna Victoria (Scanzillo) Of Watertown. June 22, 2019. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Demetri Parfenuk. Devoted mother of Carol Waldron & her husband Eric of Glen NH, Diane Bemis of Watertown, and Betty Parfenuk Waterman & her husband Ernie of Needham. Dear sister of Lil Slavik of NC (formerly CT) & the late Tina (Fortini) Valente. Loving grandmother of Matthew (his wife Katy), Michael (his wife Vasilina, and their daughter/Anna's great-grandchild Vanessa Annabelle Waldron), & Scott Waldron, Timothy Bemis, and Emma & Alex Parfenuk Waterman. A private interment will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anna's name maybe made to Springwell, 307 Waverley Oaks Rd., Suite 205, Waltham, MA 02452, or at www.springwell.com MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
View the online memorial for Anna Victoria (Scanzillo) PARFENUK
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019